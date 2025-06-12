Plans to build a huge windfarm on land stretching from West Yorkshire to Pendle have met with vociferous opposition from residents.

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd announced in September, 2023, a proposal to build the largest onshore wind farm in England on the Walshaw Moor Estate near Hebden Bridge in Calderdale, which residents in Pendle fear will directly impact their lives, especially those living in Laneshaw Bridge and Colne.

A packed meeting at Trawden Community Centre saw residents air their concerns over the potential impact the windfarm may have on local, nature, ecology and outlook.

The development, if passed, would see 41 turbines built, covering more than nine square miles of moorland, including several Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) and towering over the National Trust estate of Hardcastle Crags, Crimsworth Dean and the world-famous ‘Brontë Country’.

Several councillors and former Burnley councillor and historian Roger Frost MBE attended the meeting to air their concerns.

Former Pendle councillor and local businessman Paul White said: “Not only will this be devastating for the beautiful landscape it destroys, the construction of it will have a prolonged disruptive impact to the people of Laneshaw Bridge and Colne, as it’s proposed that all construction traffic will come along the North Valley, Keighley Road and over a new road off School Lane in Laneshaw Bridge.

“If the project goes ahead there could be a new road built from Keighley Road to School Lane, a ' widening' and 'improvement' of the road from School Lane at Laneshaw Bridge until it turns off onto a newly build road just before Watersheddles reservoir cutting across the moor.”

The land in question is owned by Boundary Mill owner Richard Bannister.

Paul added: “Although marketed as a green energy project, it would have environmental consequences locally, and traffic impacts for Laneshaw Bridge and Colne for a prolonged period.

“Construction of this massive industrial development would cause irrevocable environmental damage to the internationally important moorland habitats and wildlife on Walshaw Moor Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), intrude on hilltop views throughout the area and ruin the beautiful unspoilt countryside of the Upper Calder Valley and Brontë Country beloved by locals and visitors alike.”

On its website, Calderdale Windfarm Ltd says it is “committed to delivering a nationally significant renewable energy project at Walshaw Moor in West Yorkshire.”

The project is sponsored by NextGen Infra, a global investment group and subsidiary of Al Gihaz Holding, a Saudi Arabia-based investment company, with a development track record of over 550 MW of renewable energy projects.

Residents in Pendle are also concerned that the articulated lorries needed to transport the parts for the windfarm would have to go through parts of residential Colne and then Laneshaw Bridge, turn right off the Keighley Road in Laneshaw Bridge onto a new road somewhere around the Corn Mill, before crossing the river and re-joining School Lane somewhere near Emmott House.

The turbines are expected to be 200m. high – some 42m. higher than Blackpool Tower. Each one will have a base 25m. wide and 30m. deep.