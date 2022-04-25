Opportunity for public to ask questions on Burnley mill transformation

The empty landmark building in Queen's Lancashire Way has been acquired by Burnley Council to enable the next step of the University of Lancashire's ambitious expansion plans in the town to go ahead.

A drop-in event will be held at UCLan's Sandygate halls, Sandygate on Wednesday between 4-30 and 6-30pm when staff will be available to give more details about the proposals and how the former mill will be developed and used in the future.

Kate Ingram, the council's strategic head of economy and growth, said: "This is an ideal opportunity to find out more about this exciting new development and how it fits in to UCLan's ambitious plans to transform Burnley into a university town."

The council's acquisition of Newtown Mill was funded through the government's Levelling Up programme.

The deal will enable the council and UCLan to progress redevelopment plans to create a thriving canalside campus in the Weavers’ Triangle area.

The proposed scheme will create around 35,000 sq ft of space to accommodate innovative teaching facilities and a business/enterprise zone, as well as creating new public spaces together with public realm improvements to Sandygate.

The site will provide a state-of-the-art teaching building with heritage features, high-quality teaching rooms, student social space and a business and public engagement area.