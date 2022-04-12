Based in Valley Community Centre on Valley Street in Burnley, the Community Grocery will help tackle food poverty locally by providing affordable food for members whilst also giving them access to support. By signing up at the grocery, members who would otherwise find it hard to put food on the table for their families can do a large food shop for only £4 per visit - saving on average £25 - £30 each shop.

Inside the store, which opens on Wednesday next week (April 20th) customers will find the same range of products you would expect to see in your local supermarkets, including fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned goods, baked items, frozen food, sanitary and household items, thanks to donations by local suppliers and supermarkets.

An initiative of national charity The Message Trust, the store is being run in partnership with Life Church.

A new Community Grocery store is to open in Burnley to help those struggling with the rising cost of food

Community Groceries are about more than just food. Members also have access to a range of services including employment clubs, debt advice, mental wellbeing courses, exploring Christianity and cookery courses.

Andy Hawthorne OBE, Chief Executive and Founder of The Message Trust said: “Escalating fuel and food prices are having a massive impact on everyone’s lives. But for many it’s made life so difficult that they are having to choose every day between heating or eating.

" We can’t stand by and do nothing. Bridging the gap between supermarkets and foodbanks, we’re here to make it easier for our members to put food on the table by reducing the cost of the weekly shop, whilst also providing them with support and courses too.”

Jeff Brunton, Senior Leader of Life Church said: "Life Church established Burnley’s first food bank over 10 years ago and we are excited to play our part in bringing a Community Grocery to Burnley. We are convinced that it will be a big help to families who are finding that escalating food costs are making it harder for them to keep their families fed.”

Membership costst £5 per year and members can then visit twice a week