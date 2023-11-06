NSPCC celebrates Talk PANTS Week as part of national campaign to prevent children from abuse.

Pupils at primary schools will be visited by NSPCC staff, volunteers and their dinosaur mascot in coming weeks as part of a new campaign to help keep children safe from abuse.

Talk PANTS week runs from November 6 and is designed to help primary-age children recognise the signs of abuse and neglect using age-appropriate language.

Research shows that one in three children sexually abused by an adult did not tell someone at the time, and that 90 per cent of children who are abused, are abused by someone they know.

During the week of action there will be school visits and community events which will include face-painting and games. Libraries will also share the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS messaging at their Shake Rattle and Read sessions throughout the week.

Talk PANTS, with the assistance of the colourful dinosaur Pantosaurus, helps children understand that their body belongs to them and to recognise when something is not okay

and how to tell someone.

The PANTS acronym gives children and parents an easy way to discuss the subject, and teaches children that:

Privates are private

Always remember your body belongs to you

No means no

Talk about secrets that upset you

Speak up - someone can help

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Campaigns Manager for the region, said: “This year marks the tenth anniversary of our Talk PANTS campaign.

“Whilst it is never the responsibility of a child to keep themselves safe from sexual abuse, it’s really important that they know who they can talk to when something is not right.

“This week is also part of a wider campaign we’ve been running across the region for several months, entitled Respect: Give It To Get It. This has involved sharing messaging on healthy and unhealthy relationships with secondary schools through a specially commissioned play and giving out copies of a book called I Am Enough which helps children understand how good friendships should work.”

Since the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS campaign launched in 2013, it has been shared with a million parents and more than 950,000 children to help them understand and remember

simple but vital messages.

If you want to get involved in Talk PANTS week, or find out more about upcoming events – including how to host an information evening for parents or community groups – contact