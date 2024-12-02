November photos: 19 readers' images from around Burnley and the surrounding areas

By John Deehan
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:42 BST
The temperature may be dropping but there’s no stopping our readers from getting out there and snapping away at all that surrounds them.

Here’s November’s photographic offering for you to enjoy. If you have any pictures you would like to share with us, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

Pendle Hill from Black Moss

1. November photos

Pendle Hill from Black Moss Photo: Richard Marchant

Photo Sales
A tranquil stretch of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal,

2. November photos

A tranquil stretch of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, Photo: Shah Monsur Ali Numan

Photo Sales
Autumn colours

3. November photos

Autumn colours Photo: Peter Stawicki

Photo Sales
Barden Marina

4. November photos

Barden Marina Photo: Suzanne Thornber

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice