Northern Whisper brewery bar coming to Colne

Real ale and craft beer enthusiasts in Pendle will be pleased to discover a new independent brewery bar is set to open in the area.

Northern Whisper Brewing Company, which has two bars in Rossendale, is to open its first in Pendle, at the former Natwest Bank in Church Street, Colne.

The former Natwest Bank in Colne

The brewery, which has seen huge success with its 'tap room' in Rawtenstall, was founded in 2017 by Helmshore farmer Tim Vines, his sons Barney and Josh, and their friend Carmelo Pillitteri.

Barney spoke to Leader Times Newspapers about his exciting plans for the Colne bar which should create several new jobs in the town when it opens at the end of the summer.

He said: "Colne has been on our radar for a while now. It has a similar profile to Rawtenstall in that it has several independent micro pubs, which we hope to complement.

"Finding the old Natwest Bank was also a bonus as it brings a significant old building for the town back into use. There is a lot of work needs doing to redevelop the building but we will be keeping and utilising the old bank vault.

"Unlike our Rossendale venues we will also be serving food so we will be recruiting for both bar and kitchen staff."

Barney went on to explain how his family's rare breed pig and cattle livestock helped to form a partnership with Carmelo, who owns Nino's restaurant in Cliviger.

He added: "Carmelo was already brewing his own beer at Nino's so we used to buy his spent grain for our rare breeds. Then one day he randonly asked us if we'd like to set up a brewery with him and the rest is history.

"We are really looking forward to opening in Colne. We have a lot of friends in the town. Our aim is to serve an inclusive audience including young people, families and real ale enthusiasts."