North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) launches fundraising campaign following more than 70 call-outs in Lancashire in a month

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has launched a fundraising campaign following more than 70 rescue call-outs in Lancashire last month.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

NWAA was called out to 71 missions in the county in June – and a total of 852 in the last 12 months.

The charity needs to raise £12m. to run the service for another year as it does not receive government funding and is not part of the NHS.

To help save even more lives, it has increased its crew cover to 12 hours a day. Within the next year, its night car service will operate seven days a week. And before the end of the year, the charity also plans to carry blood on all three helicopters and its critical care vehicles.

It is also establishing a patient after-care service with all of the North-West trauma centres.

To make a donation towards the cause please visit nwairambulance.org.uk

