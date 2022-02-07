Nominations sought for Clitheroe's unsung heroes

Clitheroe Town Council is inviting members of the public to nominate individuals/organisations to receive a Town Award in any of the following categories:-

Building enhancement

Environmental services

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Awards will be determined by the Town Mayor, Coun. Simon O'Rourke

Service to the Town

Services to Youth and Community

Arts/Culture

Nominations should specify which category the individual/organisation is being nominated for and include some background information as to why the nominee is considered worthy of an award.

The Town Awards will be determined by the Town Mayor, the Deputy Town Mayor and the Leader of the Town Council following the closing date for nominations.