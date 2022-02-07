Nominations sought for Clitheroe's unsung heroes

The names of Clitheroe's unsung heroes are being sought for the town council's annual awards scheme.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:26 pm

Clitheroe Town Council is inviting members of the public to nominate individuals/organisations to receive a Town Award in any of the following categories:-

Building enhancement

Environmental services

The Town Awards will be determined by the Town Mayor, Coun. Simon O'Rourke

Service to the Town

Services to Youth and Community

Arts/Culture

Nominations should specify which category the individual/organisation is being nominated for and include some background information as to why the nominee is considered worthy of an award.

The Town Awards will be determined by the Town Mayor, the Deputy Town Mayor and the Leader of the Town Council following the closing date for nominations.

Nominations need to be received by the Town Council by 5pm on Friday, March 18th. They can be submitted by either a letter addressed to the Town Council at Town Hall, 9 Church Street, Clitheroe BB7 2DD or by e-mail to [email protected]

