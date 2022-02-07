Nominations sought for Clitheroe's unsung heroes
The names of Clitheroe's unsung heroes are being sought for the town council's annual awards scheme.
Clitheroe Town Council is inviting members of the public to nominate individuals/organisations to receive a Town Award in any of the following categories:-
Building enhancement
Environmental services
Service to the Town
Services to Youth and Community
Arts/Culture
Nominations should specify which category the individual/organisation is being nominated for and include some background information as to why the nominee is considered worthy of an award.
The Town Awards will be determined by the Town Mayor, the Deputy Town Mayor and the Leader of the Town Council following the closing date for nominations.
Nominations need to be received by the Town Council by 5pm on Friday, March 18th. They can be submitted by either a letter addressed to the Town Council at Town Hall, 9 Church Street, Clitheroe BB7 2DD or by e-mail to [email protected]