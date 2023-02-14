The awards are held annually to honour those who go out of their way to help others and make a difference to the lives of others.

The categories are as follows: Neighbourhood Champion ( awarded to an individual or group in recognition of community spirit.) Young Citizen's Award (awarded to a young person in the community, aged 18 or under by 16th May 2023, who has made a big difference to someone else ) Good Citizen's Award (awarded to an adult in the community who has made a big difference to someone else)

Nominations have opened for the 2023 Clitheroe Town Awards

Environmental Award ( awarded to an individual or group that has made a positive environmental contribution within the town) Mayor's Award - the Clitheroe Champion Award ( awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the town)

Nominations should specify which category the individual or group is being nominated for and include some background information as to why the nominee is considered worthy of an award.

The awards will be judged by the Town Mayor, the Deputy Town Mayor and the Leader of the Town Council following the closing date for nominations.