No place like home: 24 places in Burnley that make you smile from Towneley Hall and the Mechanics Theatre to Crow Wood Spa and Palazzo restaurant

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Burnley gets its fair share of stick and, in recent months, roadworks across the borough have been causing a lot of frustration to drivers and business owners.

To create some positivity we asked readers what lifts your spirits in the town? From well known landmarks to a cup of coffee in your favourite cafe or a familiar place that makes you feel like you’re home.

And you all came up with some belting answers and here they are, in no particular order, the places in Burnley that make you smile.

Thompson Park

1. Places that make Burnley brilliant , according to Burnley Express readers

Thompson Park Photo: Karen Howorth

Photo Sales
Rowley Lake

2. Places that make Burnley brilliant, according to Burnley Express readers

Rowley Lake Photo: Karen Howorth

Photo Sales
Icaro Lounge

3. Places that make Burnley brilliant , according to Burnley Express readers

Icaro Lounge Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Towneley Hall and park

4. Places that make Burnley brilliant, according to Burnley Express readers

Towneley Hall and park Photo: Karen Howorth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice