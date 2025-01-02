To create some positivity we asked readers what lifts your spirits in the town? From well known landmarks to a cup of coffee in your favourite cafe or a familiar place that makes you feel like you’re home.
And you all came up with some belting answers and here they are, in no particular order, the places in Burnley that make you smile.
Thompson Park Photo: Karen Howorth
Rowley Lake Photo: Karen Howorth
Icaro Lounge Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Towneley Hall and park Photo: Karen Howorth