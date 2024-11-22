Here are nine beautiful animals in Burnley and Pendle who have been rescued from the dog pound where they were at risk of being put to sleep.
Charity Pendle Dogs is now looking for a permanent home where these adorable pets can thrive.
1. Dexter
Dexter was returned to Pendle Dogs due to a sudden serious illness. He is a three-year-old large Patterdale looking for an active home that will take him on lots of walks and adventures. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Dex loves to travel in a car! "He’s a good boy but a true terrier and can’t go off the lead unless in a secure area or he’d be off exploring and hunting. He is clean and calm in the home and OK to be left for a couple of hours. "Dexter is a firm favourite with us all. He’s a cheeky, lovable and very friendly boy who loves his toys and treats. "We are looking for a pet-free home for him, he’s not great with other dogs and would prefer to ignore them. Children over 10 for Dexter." Photo: Submit
2. Pete
Pete came to Pendle Dogs from the dog pound. He is a 10-month-old cross breed, perhaps a Staff, Lab or Lurcher. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Pete is absolutely lovely with everyone he meets and loves to play with other dogs so could be placed in a home with another suitable dog. He does know some training basics and is very keen to learn more. "As with all our poundies, we can’t say how he would be with cats or if he could cope with being left alone for long. Pete can be placed with children over eight." Photo: Submit
3. Bertie
Bertie found himself overtime and unclaimed in a North West dog pound. That's why Pendle Dogs has offered him a space with them. The charity has no history for Bertie but they estimate him to be about three-years-old. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Bertie is a big boy who adores people but we are not too sure how he is around other dogs so are looking for a pet-free foster or forever home for him. Bertie is a big, friendly giant who has no idea how big he is. He loves nothing more than trying to kiss and cuddle people. Bertie is strong and silly on the lead but please don’t let this put you off. We can help with training to get him walking nicely. "No children under 12 for Bertie due to his size and bouncability. "We absolutely love this boy: he’s going to be awesome in the right home." Photo: Submit
4. Simon
Simon is an unclaimed stray from a dog pound who was "skin and bone" when rescued. He is a young adult, very friendly but typically giddy at times. He can be placed with other dogs and children over eight but not with cats. Photo: Submit
