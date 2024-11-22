3 . Bertie

Bertie found himself overtime and unclaimed in a North West dog pound. That's why Pendle Dogs has offered him a space with them. The charity has no history for Bertie but they estimate him to be about three-years-old. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Bertie is a big boy who adores people but we are not too sure how he is around other dogs so are looking for a pet-free foster or forever home for him. Bertie is a big, friendly giant who has no idea how big he is. He loves nothing more than trying to kiss and cuddle people. Bertie is strong and silly on the lead but please don’t let this put you off. We can help with training to get him walking nicely. "No children under 12 for Bertie due to his size and bouncability. "We absolutely love this boy: he’s going to be awesome in the right home." Photo: Submit