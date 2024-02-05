Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura Nuttall died from a glioblastoma (GBM) in May 2023 when she was just 23 years old. Mum Nicola, from Barrowford, has been “horrified” by the statistics around brain tumours and the lack of government investment.

She was joined by Brain Tumour Research Patrons, Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell and expert garden designer on the BBC’s The Instant Gardener, Danny Clarke, along with a group of dedicated campaigners in handing over the 81,336-strong petition which calls for increased investment for research into the devastating disease which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Left to right) Dan Knowles, Theo Burrell, Danny Clarke, Sam Suriakumar, Nicola Nuttall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “Today, we are calling on the Government to ring-fence £110 million of current and new funding to kick-start an increase in the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year by 2028.”

Nicola said: “Laura was passionate about raising awareness and finding a cure. It broke her heart every time she heard of another young person diagnosed with a brain tumour; it’s eight months since we lost our beautiful daughter, we miss her every minute of every day but I know campaigning for change is what she wanted us to do, so that in the future, other families don’t have to endure the same devastation that we have.”

The charity wants the Government to recognise brain tumour research as a critical priority. It says the increase in research investment would put brain tumours in line with the spend on cancers of breast, bowel and lung, as well as leukaemia.

In a letter accompanying the petition, Dan Knowles said: “In the last 20 years, research spend in the UK on breast cancer has been six times more than brain tumours – and survival rates have doubled. Leukaemia has received four times more funding and survival rates have increased six-fold. UK universities deliver world-class research and are poised to make further breakthroughs. Now is the time for the Government to invest in our globally leading research institutions in order to deliver cures.”

Nicola and Laura Nuttall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad