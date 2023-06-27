Nicola Bulley: Coroner records accidental death verdict following emotional second day of inquest

News you can trust since 1877
Coroner Dr James Adeley has recorded a verdict of accidental death after a two-day inquest into the tragic case of Inskip mum of two Nicola Bulley.
By Jon Peake
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Nicola Bulley drowned after accidentally falling down a river bank into cold water a coroner concluded today.

The 45-year-old mum of two disappeared on the morning of January 27 after dropping her children off at school, sparking a search which lasted more than three weeks and sadly ended in the discovery of her body in the River Wyre a mile and a half from where she was last seen on February 19.

After an emotional second day which heard statements from the family of Ms Bulley, Coroner Dr James Adeley recapped the expert evidence around cold water shock - and estimates that Nicola would have lost consciousness within 30 seconds and drowned.

A missing poster shortly after Nicola Bulley disappearedA missing poster shortly after Nicola Bulley disappeared
Her family believe Nicola fell into the water while trying to put her dog Willow’s harness on.

Recording her death as accidental by way of cold water shock and drowning, Dr Adeley said there was 'no evidence as to why Nikki entered the water' but said there was no evidence of suicide and he had been able to rule out foul play.

