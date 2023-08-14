An NFL star has experienced a true flavour of Burnley by tasting a Haffners pie last weekend.

The retired American footballer J.J. Watt, who invested in Burnley Football Club with his US soccer star wife Kealia in the summer, was at Turf Moor for the club’s first game of the season against Manchester City.

Haffners made its own debut at the club, selling its award-winning pies in the Fan Zone.

Ted Cockett, Managing Director, said: “We’d heard rumours that J.J. and Kealia would be visiting the Fan Zone, but we didn’t want to get our hopes up.

The Haffners team with J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia as the business debuts its pies at Turf Moor.

“Yet, true to their word, there they were and they were so incredibly friendly. My brother and business partner, Dean, went to meet them and they were really keen to come visit our bakery on their next visit.”

Both J.J. and Kealia chose meat and potato pies with peas and the NFL legend opted for lashings of Haffners’ own gravy.

Dean said: “I told them we do a great Steak & Claret pie with large chunks of steak and J.J. said he couldn’t wait to try one.

“I said we’d bake them a special batch when they’re next over, a mini pie for their young ‘un, medium pie for Kealia and a large chunky pie for J.J. - they both loved that idea.

Retired American footballer J.J. Watt at Turf Moor for Burnley Football Club’s first game of the season against Manchester City.

“They both queued with everybody else and wouldn’t accept a freebie: they wanted to pay their way.

“They were really very much a nice couple who are well and truly buying into Burnley.”

J.J. confirmed his sentiment about the pies in two social media exchanges over the weekend.

In an Instagram story, he said Haffners pies were “The best. I will be back for more.”

And posting a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a snail dish in what appeared to be a fancy restaurant, he was asked by @andymurray8472 if the snails were better or worse than a Haffners pie.

“Delicious, but if we’re being 100% honest, I prefer the pie. Big guys need substance,” he replied.