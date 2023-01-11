“Exciting plans to revitalise Nelson are moving forward,” announced Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council.

Revitalising Nelson is one of seven projects in the £25m. Nelson Town Deal with investment from the Government’s Towns Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nelson Town Deal Board gave the go ahead to proposals on January 6th and project plans are now going to the Government for final approval and the Board hopes to hear in March.

One of the options for Pendle Rise Shopping Centre in Nelson

Local people, Nelson businesses and organisations still have the chance to have a say on development plans for Pendle Rise Shopping Centre early this year.

This will be ahead of the council’s new joint venture with Brookhouse, called PenBrook, putting in a planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negotiations

The council is still in negotiation with the owners of Pendle Rise to buy the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Ahmed added: “If this isn’t possible, we have plans underway for a compulsory purchase. But this means it could be spring 2024 before the council takes ownership of the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Pendle Council can buy the centre it will be emptied and demolished and a new retail scheme will be developed by PenBrook.

“We know this is an unsettling time for Pendle Rise tenants who have shops in the centre. The council will help them to find new premises in Nelson town centre, when the time is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working together we will create a brighter future for Nelson and Pendle,” said Coun. Ahmed.

Trafalgar House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another prominent Nelson building – the historic Trafalgar House next to the Town Hall - is part of the Revitalising Nelson project which the Board hopes will get the Government go ahead in the spring.

People were asked to comment on proposals in August online via the council’s website and at a drop in at Nelson Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The option being put forward is to protect and improve the heritage front of the building facing Market Street for retail or commercial use, with residential apartments on the upper floor.

Additional plans include demolishing the less attractive part of the building at the back to create a car park with electric vehicle charging and a space for events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Barnes, chairman of the Nelson Town Deal Board said: “Our Revitalised Nelson project is designed to bring high profile and long-term vacant and under-used buildings back into use for residential and commercial purposes.

“This includes a focus on Pendle Rise shopping centre, a project local people are keen to see tackled, as shown through the public engagement we’ve done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer

Mike Nuttall, property director for the Brookhouse Group which is working on both Pendle Rise and Trafalgar House, said: “As a northern private sector developer with expertise in retail and a wide range of commercial projects we are enjoying working on this exciting new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope our involvement will help to deliver a real positive change in Nelson.