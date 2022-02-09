Newly-weds make history as first couple to tie the knot at Burnley's Church on the Street charity hub

For they are the first couple to tie the knot at Burnley' s Church on the Street. And Pastor Mick Fleming, founder of the charity and also Sarah's brother, officiated at the ceremony.

Primary school teacher Sarah, who is from Burnley, and Bacup man Paul, who is a pilot for Easy Jet, met at the hub in Hammerton Street where they both help out and also attend regular church services. They got engaged in May, 2020.

Set up to help the homeless, vulnerable and those coping with mental health and addiction issues, the hub has has been in the national spotlight for the sterling work Pastor Fleming has done to help people.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovebirds Sarah Fleming and Paul Frankel are the first couple to be married at Burnley's Church on the Street