Newly-weds make history as first couple to tie the knot at Burnley's Church on the Street charity hub
Lovebirds Sarah Fleming and Paul Frankel made a little bit of history when they came 'Mr and Mrs.'
For they are the first couple to tie the knot at Burnley' s Church on the Street. And Pastor Mick Fleming, founder of the charity and also Sarah's brother, officiated at the ceremony.
Primary school teacher Sarah, who is from Burnley, and Bacup man Paul, who is a pilot for Easy Jet, met at the hub in Hammerton Street where they both help out and also attend regular church services. They got engaged in May, 2020.
Set up to help the homeless, vulnerable and those coping with mental health and addiction issues, the hub has has been in the national spotlight for the sterling work Pastor Fleming has done to help people.
And last month the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the hub where they met service users and volunteers.