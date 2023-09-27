A new support group for people living with Parkinson’s, and their loved ones, is being launched in Brierfield next month.

The group, organised by charity Parkinson's UK, will meet at the Leisure Box, Northlight, Glen Way in Brierfield on the second Monday of each month from 11am to 1pm, starting on Monday, October 9th. It will host guest speakers, outings and information events, and provide peer support.

Clare Root, Network Support Officer at Parkinson's UK, said: “People living with Parkinson's have often explained that meeting other people in the community is a real lifeline and gives them the opportunity to meet other people in similar situations.”

Emma Hughes, Area Development Manager at the charity, added: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones, too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Lancashire. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with the condition. Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition, funding research into the most promising treatments, and fighting for fair treatment and better services.