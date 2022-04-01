With funding from the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership and the Heritage Lottery Fund, Sabden Parish Council has created ‘The Calico and Clogs Heritage Trail.’

Using a series of information boards along the way, the easy walk, which is pram and wheelchair friendly, meanders through the village and will give you a glimpse into life and work of its inhabitants at the height of the local textile industry.

There is a simple map to guide you with waymarkers at junctions. The route is less than a mile in length with QR codes available for extra details at each point.

The map for the new Calico and Clogs Trail

The trail starts at Union Mill (at the top of Watt Street), the largest Mill in Sabden at one time, and weaves along the river walk, across bull bridge and ends up at Heyhouses.

Sabden is believed to have been derived from Old English sceppe denu, meaning ‘spruce valley.’ The name occurs as early as 1296 as ‘Sapedene.’

Leaflets with more detailed information on the walk are available in stores and businesses in Sabden and also on the parish council website via the heritage trail link https://www.sabdenparish.org.uk/heritage-trail.php

They will also be available at the local tourist information centres, libraries etc.