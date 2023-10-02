A new service that aims to support 21 residents in Pendle who have complex employment issues into work has launched, with Pendle Borough Council approving its delivery with funding sourced through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The project, called Move Forward, is set to run until March 2024, and aims to empower residents who are currently facing multiple barriers to employment. It differs from other services, such as those delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions, in that it aims to provide tailored support to individuals who are facing a more complex range of barriers.

These include having limited work experience, physical or mental health issues, caregiver responsibilities, a lack of aspiration, substance abuse issues, language barriers, experience of domestic violence, homelessness and more.

Move Forward will work with each participant to meet their needs and challenges. It will provide them with access to job seeking support, volunteering and workplace opportunities, free training – including maths, English for speakers of other languages and digital skills - and optional free lifestyle activities to boost confidence and wellbeing of participants.

The new service is managed by two major social businesses, Selnet and the charity Active Lancashire, alongside a network of delivery partners who will provide tailored mentoring, employment support and more. In Pendle these will include several local organisations including Positive Action in the Community, New Era and Child Action Northwest.

Both organisations managing Move Forward have experience delivering very similar projects in the recent past across Lancashire with funding from the European Social Fund, including Selnet’s Building Better Opportunities and Active Lancashire’s More Positive Together.

In addition to Pendle, Move Forward is also set to support 88 people in Preston, following a similar agreement for the service to be delivered on behalf of Preston Council.

Adrian Leather, CEO of Active Lancashire, said: “Move Forward embodies our commitment to helping individuals in Lancashire reach their full potential. We believe that personal and professional development are intertwined, and this initiative reflects our dedication to fostering growth on all levels. As with employment and skills projects that we currently manage on behalf of other councils, activity sessions will be used to support the skills and motivation of those we work with.”

Alison Davies, Programme Manager at Selnet, said: “We have always been dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals to overcome the difficulties they face. Move Forward embodies this commitment, offering a comprehensive support package and guidance for those who need help to get into work. We are excited to be part of this collaborative effort.”

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Council, said: “Move Forward mirrors our unwavering commitment to supporting residents who find it challenging entering work. We are proud to support this new initiative and confident that Selnet, Active Lancashire and the project's local delivery partners will have a profoundly positive impact on the lives of many residents within our area.”

Move Forward has received £232,413.12 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with most of the funding being allocated to local delivery partners, which in turn is also supporting local business growth. £52,413.12 of this total has been awarded via Pendle Council and the remainder via Preston Council.