New cemetery earmarked for Nelson and Brierfield will provide space for 7,400 graves

Plans are under way to create a new cemetery for Nelson and Brierfield on a 6.3 hectare site between the two towns.

By John Deehan
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 2:24 pm

The chosen site, off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road Nelson, would increase the number of burial spaces across Pendle from around 1,120 to 8,520.

Read More

Read More
Teacher banned from classroom for life after panel finds relationship with teena...

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We have been looking for a large site for some time which would be suitable for a dignified burial space in an attractive green environment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed at Nelson cemetery

“The council has reached provisional agreement with Lancashire County Council to buy this site to ensure there is sufficient burial space in Pendle to meet future needs.”

The purchase price is £840,000, with additional costs for niche walls for ashes, a road, paths and car parking.

Coun. Ahmed added: “The council is preparing a detailed plan and funeral directors and other interested people will be consulted.

“Local people will have the chance to have their say, as part of the planning process.”

BrierfieldNadeem AhmedLancashire County CouncilPendle