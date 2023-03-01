New care home on site of former Burnley pub Bull and Butcher and Ashoka restaurant nearly complete
A huge new care home on the site of a historic former pub and restaurant in Burnley is starting to take shape.
By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
As revealed in the Burnley Express in August, 2021, the 66-bed care home is being built on the site of the former Bull and Butcher pub, latterly the Ashoka Indian restaurant.
Leeds-based LNT Care Developments submitted the plan, and have said up to 60 jobs would be created.
The site has been empty since a huge fire gutted the historic landmark building in April, 2016.