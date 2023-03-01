News you can trust since 1877
New care home on site of former Burnley pub Bull and Butcher and Ashoka restaurant nearly complete

A huge new care home on the site of a historic former pub and restaurant in Burnley is starting to take shape.

By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

As revealed in the Burnley Express in August, 2021, the 66-bed care home is being built on the site of the former Bull and Butcher pub, latterly the Ashoka Indian restaurant.

Care home plan for historic former Burnley pub and restaurant is approved
Leeds-based LNT Care Developments submitted the plan, and have said up to 60 jobs would be created.

A care home being built at the site of the former Ahoka Restaurant in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
A care home being built at the site of the former Ahoka Restaurant in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The site has been empty since a huge fire gutted the historic landmark building in April, 2016.




