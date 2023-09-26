News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

New Burnley Family Hub hosting fun launch day

A new Burnley Family Hub is hosting a free fun launch day.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, organised by Lancashire County Council at Tay Street Family Hub, will offer numerous exciting activities on Thursday from 10am to 6pm, as well as the chance to find out more about the support available across the borough.

A treasure trail and first aid demonstrations take place in the centre all day, with activities including sensory play, multi-sports family session, Buggy Boot Camp, and a Creative Families workshop with Burnley Youth Theatre.

Related topics:Lancashire County Council