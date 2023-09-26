New Burnley Family Hub hosting fun launch day
A new Burnley Family Hub is hosting a free fun launch day.
The event, organised by Lancashire County Council at Tay Street Family Hub, will offer numerous exciting activities on Thursday from 10am to 6pm, as well as the chance to find out more about the support available across the borough.
A treasure trail and first aid demonstrations take place in the centre all day, with activities including sensory play, multi-sports family session, Buggy Boot Camp, and a Creative Families workshop with Burnley Youth Theatre.