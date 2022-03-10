PCSO Megan Holden was on foot patrol in the town centre when was alerted to an insecure derelict building with possible trespassers.

On arrival, she found the kittens on the top floor of the building.

The mother was nowhere to be seen and, despite waiting all day, did not return so the kittens are now being cared for by Burnley neighbourhood policing team until a more permanent home can be found.