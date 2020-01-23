Neo-Nazi posters found in Colne and Nelson condemned by council

A pair of neo-Nazi posters have been found publically displayed in Colne and Nelson.



Displaying the message 'It's okay to be white' in block capitals, the posters were found in both Alkincoats Park in Colne and near Nelson Town Centre. With roots in the neo-Nazi movement, the 'It's Okay To Be White' message originated on the website 4chan and has in the past been widely used by white supremacists on internet message boards and social media.

The poster in Alkincoats Park in Colne.

The phrase has previously been shared by the likes of infamous US right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson and racist groups including neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke, and The Daily Stormer, an alt-right website which supports Holocaust denial and advocates for the genocide of Jews.

Intending to "trigger" people into criticising the superficially inoffensive message in order to whip up a populist feeling of persecution of white people, the posters have been condemned by Colne Town Council.

"As soon as Colne Town Council were made aware of this inappropriate poster being displayed in Alkincoates Park, arrangements were made for it to removed immediately," read a statement. "Colne Town Council has a zero-tolerance policy towards any racially-offensive material and will remove such posters should the perpetrator continue to act in such an improper manner."