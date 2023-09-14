A Nelson woman whose home is blighted by rats fears the "entire town is going to be infested".

The Bradley ward resident said she has been dealing with the problem for over six months.

"I've had the rat catcher out half-a-dozen times now. It's getting unbearable. I can constantly hear them under the floorboards. I've spoken to the council, but they don't seem interested. It's costing me hundreds of pounds.

"The noises were so bad one night last week that I was close to sleeping in my car. I've lived here for most of my adult life, but I'm seriously having to consider selling up because I just can't take it anymore.

"I've seen them running around the streets during the day as well; so have my neighbours. If something's not done soon, the entire town is going to be infested."

A spokesperson for Pendle Borough Council said it does all it can to investigate complaints about rats in homes, businesses, and public areas. They claimed it offers a low-priced service for residents and businesses and carries out sewer baiting.

Council data shows the number of treatments carried out rose by more than 90% from 449 in 2020 to 869 in 2021.

Sarah Whitwell, Head of Housing and Environmental Health for Pendle Borough Council, said: “In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we were only able to offer a limited service, and many customers did not want anyone to go into their homes.