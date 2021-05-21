Nelson hotplate manufacturer tees-up golf day to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

The charity golf day will take place at Marsden Park Golf Club in June

Organised by Nelson-based hotplate manufacturer Sugden, the event will take place on Friday, June 4th, from 12-30pm onwards at Marsden Park Golf Club, followed by prizes to winners and a barbeque.

It’s the latest in a series of fundraising events Sugden has organised over the last three years in support of the charity.

The company, which employs 38 people at its Pendle Court headquarters in Nelson, has raised £1,500 to date for the charity through a range of activities including a cake baking competition and a sponsored run.

David Clegg, project manager at Sugden, said: “We’re proud to support the team at Pendleside Hospice with this latest fundraising initiative, which already looks like being a popular one.

“Many of our team enjoy a round of golf and we’re looking forward to welcoming other players from across the region, with the aim of raising as much money as possible for this incredible charity.”

Pendleside Hospice is a registered charity providing care for the special needs of adults with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in Burnley & Pendle.

Christina Cope, head of corporate fundraising at Pendleside Hospice said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Sugden for the invaluable donations they have raised on our behalf over the last three years.

“The last 12 months have been very challenging for us from a fundraising perspective, so the ongoing support of organisations such as Sugden means more than ever to us and we’d like to say a very big thank you to everyone involved.”