Nelson centenarian to celebrate 107th birthday
Elsie Dyer, who was born in 1917 at Lane End Cottages in Nelson, turns 107 on Saturday.
Wife to Ernest and mother to Allan, Elsie lived in Cobden Street for more than 85 years. She attended Hebron Hall Church in Brierfield where she organised speakers to attend for the ladies’ Bright Hour group, and ran the children’s Sunday School. In her younger years, she worked at Pollards Mill as a winder, and then later at Bendix Launderette in Railway Street, Nelson. Elsie and Ernest spent a lot of time going to the Tower Ball in Blackpool to dance with friends.
She now resides at Nelson Manor Care Home where she will be celebrating her magical milestone with friends, family and staff.