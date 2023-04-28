Can you tell us a little bit about yourself. My name is Ollie Daley, I am 26 years old and work as engagement manager at The Lowry Theatre in Salford. I am also a part time drag queen known as Miss Diana DoGood.

Why do you choose to live/ work in Burnley? I work in my full time Job in Salford, Greater Manchester, and even though that opened many opportunities to potentially move out of Burnley to the big city, I decided to stay here and commute daily to work. All my friends and family are here and I really do love Burnley. On a weekend I regularly don a frock and wig and become Miss Diana DoGood and bring some camp sparkle across Burnley’s nightlife, which I just love to do. Burnley folk are so much fun…. why would I ever want to leave?

What do you like about the town? Burnley is a really special place, not only people who wear their hearts on their sleeves with community spirit, but a place that has organisations that do so much great work, making massive impacts, such as Burnley Youth Theatre, Pendleside Hospice, Team RISE and SafeNET, all organisations so close to my heart doing such amazing, beautiful work in and around our town.

This week's My Burnley subject is Ollie Joseph who is also a part time drag queen know as Diana DoGood

What don't you like about the town? I get frustrated by some members of the Burnley community’s attitude towards equality and the lack of LGBTQ+ visibility in the town. We are a unique town with lots of unique people and I think everywhere should embrace difference with love and kindness, especially Burnley. I see my drag as Diana DoGood my way of unapologetically creating activism in Burnley, which has very little LGBTQ+ visibility. I choose to perform the majority of my drag performances in Burnley and surrounding areas and not head to Manchester or London, like many other Burnley queens have done over the years, as it’s my goal to create a consistent LGBTQ+ scene where people feel safe, represented and loved. I want to spread a message to others that even in this small town you can be who you want to be, your true authentic self. I will always keep fighting for LGBTQ+ equality in Burnley because I know if I had seen visibility like our event growing up my life would have been so different and much easier.

How would you describe Burnley to someone who has never been before? Burnley is the heart of the north filled with talent and although sometimes we have bad press there’s so much good happening in our very little town. It’s surrounded by beautiful scenery such as Pendle Hill, Towneley Park and don’t miss out on a performance by Burnley’s very own drag queen Diana DoGood if you’re ever stopping around for the vibrant night life that Burnley bar owners are working so hard to bring back on the map as the place to be.

Burnley I love you!