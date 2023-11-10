William Foley Trundle is the only man ever to be shortlisted in the Aesthetic Therapist of the Year category in the 2023 Aesthetic Medicine Awards.

William, whose clients include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw went to the former St Theodore's RC High School. He is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager. He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa at its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester.

He was then asked to join the spa team at the Radisson Edwardian Blu as an Espa therapist before he was poached by a skincare brand Rodial to come on board with them and be their skincare specialist for Harvey Nichols, Manchester and the North West.

This gave William the opportunity to train to a higher level of knowledge which had a science base before his career took another direction and he found himself working for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire. He then went on to train in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels.

William is now working with Dr. Jonquille Chantrey at her internationally renowned Cheshire clinic in Alderley Edge and his mantra is 'trust the science' and for William, it is vital that he helps people to look AND feel better. He said: "My role is to help people enhance what they have, to me that is so important."

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is William Foley, I’ve just turned 40 and in my industry I'm known as the celebrity facialist and a leading UK aesthetician.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I was born and raised in Burnley, spending my youth up Harle Syke and some of my adult life in Pike Hill.... my working life has had me working in Burnley and across the UK and the North West including city centre Manchester and now Cheshire…

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I too and fro from working in Burnley and also Cheshire... what drives me with this is to inspire and create opportunities in Burnley and to show people to have high aspirations. At the core of Burnley they are hard working people who for strive for purpose and this is why I love the people of Burnley, they have great work ethic.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

I love that we have the university in Burnley as this brings so many different people into the town and its a great hub for education. I'm a huge fan and advocate for education. I think its an important part of peoples’ growth and with this comes opportunities for creating a great life... I'm also a huge fan of the Buddhist centre, for me having a spiritual life means having a fulfilled and balanced life so I'm pretty proud that Burnley offers this to its town.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

I think the one thing I dislike about Burnley is the lack of opportunities for such hard working people. I think it’s important for a town to create lots of purpose for people who want to work hard and grow instead of them looking beyond its borders. Give people purpose and allow people to find a passion and watch them grow as individuals and communities.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?

