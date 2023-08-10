She has worked at the same place for an amazing 46 years. But this month marks 62-year-old Carole’s retirement as a pharmacy dispenser from Bailey and Garrett chemist’s in Rosegrove, Burnley. Over the decades Carole, who is the subject of this week’s ‘My Burnley’ has become one of the best known faces in the tightknit community, serving generations of customers.

Carole can recall the days when the pharmacy made their own ‘cough bottles’ for customers and also weighed babies. Times have changed since then and she admits that the pandemic was one of the worst times in her career.

Pharmacy Assistant Carole Livesey, who is the subject of this week's 'My Burnley' believes the town has the 'friendliest people on the planet'

But she is now looking forward to an active retirement, following her beloved Clarets and planning plenty of holidays with her husband Andy and daughter Natalie. Carole is also a champion for a number of charities so she will be continuing with her fundraising and volunteer work.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Carole Livesey and I work at Rosegrove chemist, although I'm due to retire at the end of August when I will be 62.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? I have lived all my life in Burnley, born in Bank Hall before Edith Watson was built.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? I have never thought about leaving Burnley, I'm a very proud Burnley lass. Working in the community has been an absolute pleasure.

What do you think are the best parts of the town? The best part about Burnley is definitely the people, obviously the football team and the amazing countryside on my doorstep.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?There is nothing I particularly to dislike about Burnley, just the perception from other people about my town.