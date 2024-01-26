Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Groups, charities and organisations came together to help those in need and it is still doing sterling work today. Nicola Larnach is the co-ordinator and the subject of this week’s ‘My Burnley’ feature. Last month oversaw the annual Christmas Present Appeal, run by Burnley Together supported by the Burnley Express. Thanks to the mammoth efforts of Nicola and her team and the generous public of Burnley 1,032 children woke up to gifts on Christmas morning. And a date has already been set for the launch of the 2024 appeal which this year marks its 28th anniversary.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Nicola Larnach, I am 50 years old and I am employed by Calico Homes. My job role is co-ordinator of the Burnley Together Hub, based in Down Town.

Burnley Together co-ordinator Nicola Larnach answers the questions in the 'My Burnley' feature

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I have lived in Burnley and Pendle all my life, except for the period at university when I went to Liverpool (so I wasn’t too far from home!) Since the age of 16 I have worked in Pendle and Burnley, in a variety of roles.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

When I completed my degree I had an opportunity to stay in Liverpool and begin my teaching career. However, when an opportunity came up at home I jumped at the chance as it was at the primary school I had attended as a child. Burnley is where all my family and friends are too and it’s where I feel I belong.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

I think the town has so much to offer. There aren’t many places in the United Kingdom that you can start from and within an hour be in a city eg Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds or the beautiful countryside of the Yorkshire Dales, or the coast at Blackpool, Morecambe.

Burnley Football Club. At the age of seven my grandad gave me my first season ticket for my birthday, and I have followed the Clarets ever since. I have had the highs- Wembley for the Sherpa Van Trophy final, winning promotion to the premier league, to the lows- I was there the day we beat Leyton Orient to stay in the fourth division. There is no feeling like being on the terraces when we score a goal and the whole crowd are singing their hearts out for ‘the lads.’

All the parks and green spaces. I love walking for my health and wellbeing and I am so lucky to have so many beautiful walks on my doorstep. I can step out of my front door and within minutes be amongst countryside, wildlife and calmness.

Finally, and most importantly, the community spirit. In my current role I have the privilege of seeing how the community comes together. Not only individuals but large organisations, small businesses and services from the public, private and VCFS, all for the same cause, to help each other.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

Its not what I dislike about Burnley as I believe it is part of our heritage, but the media always portray us as ‘poor Burnley’- old terrace housing, cobbled back streets, poverty, poor health. These characteristics are in many towns and cities but actually we have so much more to offer as well…….. thriving town centre, opportunities to grow academically and work locally for one of our many nationwide companies, amazing green spaces and parks and most of all great people.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?