Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The subject of our latest ‘My Burnley’ feature, Michelle is responsible for helping hundreds of women to achieve their fitness goals and she loves her job.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Michelle Williamson and I run my own business in personal training and weight management called Shell’s Fitness. I am married to husband Darren, a retired police officer, and we have two children, a daughter Ashleigh and a son Daniel, and three grandchildren, Jaxon. Pippa and Phoebe.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness instructor Michelle Williamson tells us why she loves Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living in Burnley as a child was the best place to be. Neighbours looked out for each other and we spent ever waking hour outdoors. As a teenager a big group of us used to hang out around the fountain in Burnley town centre and I was regularly the chosen one to be thrown in fully clothed. They were the most fun times and one of our regular meet up place was under the clock on the bus station. I was runner up in ‘Miss Burnley’ at the best night club ever, The Cat’s Whiskers, and I won ‘Miss Angels’ at the Angels nightclub a few times too,The very best times.

I jumped on a plane and spent a year in California where I learned aerobics and cheer. On my return home I would say the best years of my life were the beginning of an amazing dance and fitness career at Burnley FC. Taking the cheerleading onto the pitch every weekend was the best feeling ever. I then went on to set up “Shell’s Belles ‘and had the most amazing business ever.

I spent my days taking kids from underprivileged backgrounds all over the country to dance and also to ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ to meet Ant and Dec and Simon Cowell. I booked little holidays to Borwick Hall, taking 30 under seven year olds. Those days are ones the girls won’t ever forget. I’ve always wanted to live in America but the pull of family and friends and the community spirit in Burnley has kept me here. Home is where the heart is.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

As I’ve got older I’ve appreciated all the lovely walks around our area and spend my days working outside now, being in the fresh air and fitness is the best for my mental health and well being. St Peter’s Centre has a fantastic gym, pool and many other great facilities. Townley Hall was my children’s favourite place to go and Hurstwood is my favourite walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? The 12 months of never ending roadworks

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?