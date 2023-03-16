Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

I am the Managing Director and co founder with my wife Rio Powell of Healthier Heroes CIC which is based at Bancroft House in Burnley. I am 41 years old.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I have lived in Burnley most of my life other than when I was away serving in the military, but I always found my way back home when I could to see family and friends.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I knew the North West, and in particular Burnley and East Lancashire, was a big recruitment ground for the military and, in my line of work, I knew that there would be a large number of veterans and family members that would need our support. Burnley is aways home for me no matter where I am. I get goose bumps of excitement when I arrive at junction 10 on my way to work each day, as I now live in Chorley.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

I love the community spirit and how the town and surrounding places always pull together for many different causes and people.

Burnley is a vast, diverse community which is amazing to see and how we all live together and support each other is incredible. We have a town that is being developed in such a way we are competing with the big cities with what is on offer for the local people but this is also going to help grow the economy, which is amazing.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

There's always going to be little things that show the town in a bad light and that may try to discredit all the good that is going on. If people saw past all this and concentrated on the positive things it would be much better. I love this town and always will.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?