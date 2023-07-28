News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

My Burnley: Former leader of Burnley Council and former Mayor Mark Townsend on the pride and passion of Burnley people

Former Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend has also served as Mayor of the town he has called home since he was 13. A committed councillor, Mark, who is the subject of this week’s ‘My Burnley’ feature, tells us why his adopted home is a great place to live and work.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Mark Townsend. I’m 60 years old and happily retired after a career that started as a miner at Hapton Valley Colliery in 1979 and ended last year as a local government worker.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? I was born with blue ‘n’ white eyeballs and lived in Darwen until I was 13 when my parents made the fantastic decision to move to Burnley. Originally I went to Burnley Grammar School where I received a true Burnley welcome for someone with a preference for colours that didn’t include claret.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? Burnley gave me a great education and there were great engineering companies in the town at the time offering me fantastic career opportunities. Joining Michelin, Prestige, Lucas, National Coal Board, Bellings to name just a few were all open to me. I decided to join the NCB as an apprentice mining engineer which is a decision I never regretted. It paid the most at £45 per week! I met my wife Kerry, who had arrived in Burnley when she was aged two, in the Rose & Crown on Manchester Road and we knew that there was no better place to live, work, enjoy and raise a family.

Former Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend and former Mayor of the town is the subject of this week's My Burnley featureFormer Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend and former Mayor of the town is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature
Former Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend and former Mayor of the town is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature
Most Popular

What do you think are the best parts of the town? The people of the town are its greatest asset. The pride and passion we have in our place cannot be beaten. In tough times neighbours come together to support each other and in good times we celebrate together. This is what Burnley is all about and when you add to that our fantastic location with beautiful countryside only minutes away, our first class parks, fantastic industrial heritage and a vibrant town centre there is no place better.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? There is nothing to dislike about Burnley. As a town we just need to be more appreciative of what we have. We can be overly critical of ourselves at times but beware those who criticise from outside. We defend our Burnley like tigers.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before? Burnley has an energy, vibrancy, beauty and diversity that surprises people. It’s a changing town with a massive heart and through its booming businesses, compassionate voluntary sector and fantastic people is a great place to live now and will be even better in the future.

Related topics:BurnleyMark TownsendMayorBurnley Council