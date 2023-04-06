Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Debbie Heron and I am 58 ( but in my head I’m 21) I am a registered nurse on an acute medical ward in one of the busiest hospitals in Perth, Western Australia.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

Former Burnley General Hospital nurse Debbie Heron is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature. This photo was taken in King's Park, Perth, where she has lived for the past 18 years

I was born in Rawtenstall but my family moved to Burnley when I was three and I lived in the Manchester Road, Scott Park area until the age of 18. Then we subsequently lived in the Gannow Top and Lane Head area and also Brierfield and finally Nelson from the age of 37…until emigrating to my current home city of Perth, Western Australia,18 years ago.

Tell us your best memories of the town

I have so many great memories of Burnley. Burnley ‘Wakes Weeks’ and the excitement of seeing ‘the fair’ arrive in trucks at the beginning of July, the pot fair, Jonah the giant whale, the fantastic Burnley Football Club and Turf Moor.

Burnley markets and eating black pudding with vinegar, tripe and onions, cockles and mussels in vinegar. The huge black bear in Towneley Hall, Pendle Hill and the haunting tales of Alice Nutter and the Pendle witches. The cotton industry and damp ( very wet in fact) climate, the beautiful green countryside surrounding our industrial town, the cobbled back streets, the friendly folk speaking in a broad Burnley accent ( which I’ve become very proud of, particularly now I’m in Oz). The canal system, the beautiful parks and moors in around the town, the cries of the ‘rag and bone’ man collecting unwanted items on his horse and cart. Mrs Green’s sweet shop on Manchester Road, the coal men delivering coal to our cellar at my wonderful old quasi semi terraced house overlooking Scott Park. Opposite that was a bent railing we used to access the park as kids. I remember the grand opening of the Thompson Recreation centre as a teenager and I have fantastic memories of the wonderful night life and many pub crawls…the Hop, Cats Whiskers, Angels and Annabellas. Despite loving my new life here in Western Australia …for tuppence or sixpence I would go right back and re-live my wonderful childhood and adult years in the place I will forever call home ...in my heart, Burnley.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

Negatives? Just a few…the Burnley riots in the early 2000s, the dog muck on the pavements, returning ‘home’ to find more and more pubs and shops closing down and seeing them replaced with ‘pound’ shops, the homeless in the freezing cold, maybe they’ve always been there and now I’m just more aware of them perhaps.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?