News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

My Burnley: DJ and co owner of Remedy nightspot Gaz Ali loves the town he has called home since he was a teenager

DJ and co owner of a thriving Burnley bar, Gaz Ali is the latest subject of ‘My Burnley.’ And the Clarets and Pendle Hill are just two of his favourite things.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Gaz Ali, I am 57 and co owner of Remedy nightspot in Burnley and a party DJ.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

Gaz Ali, DJ and co owner of Remedy bar in Burnley is the subject of this week's My Burnley featureGaz Ali, DJ and co owner of Remedy bar in Burnley is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature
Gaz Ali, DJ and co owner of Remedy bar in Burnley is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature
Most Popular

I have lived and worked in Burnley since I was 16.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I choose to live and work in Burnley because I love the town and the diversity of the people who live in it. You have to live in Burnley to actually understand what it has to offer. Home to a Premiership football team, loads of nice places to eat and drink and a few minutes drive to the countryside with some lovely walks.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The best part of Burnley is how we are behind our local football team, how we support each other and I also have to mention my favourite hill, Pendle, which we are lucky to have on our doorstep. Ormerod Street is definitely one of the best streets in Burnley... home to three unique bars, Remedy, Smackwater Jacks and Mojitos.. where else would you go?

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

It winds me up that people from out of town always mention the riots.That was a long time and things have definitely changed for the better. You are always going to get idiots but never let a small minority spoil what this town has to offer..

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?

I would say you will be surprised at how warm people are here. When I have spoken to customers in Remedy they can't believe how welcoming Burnley is compared to what they hear about it.

Related topics:BurnleyHomePendle HillPendlePremiership