My Burnley: DJ and co owner of Remedy nightspot Gaz Ali loves the town he has called home since he was a teenager
Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
My name is Gaz Ali, I am 57 and co owner of Remedy nightspot in Burnley and a party DJ.
How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?
I have lived and worked in Burnley since I was 16.
Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?
I choose to live and work in Burnley because I love the town and the diversity of the people who live in it. You have to live in Burnley to actually understand what it has to offer. Home to a Premiership football team, loads of nice places to eat and drink and a few minutes drive to the countryside with some lovely walks.
What do you think are the best parts of the town?
The best part of Burnley is how we are behind our local football team, how we support each other and I also have to mention my favourite hill, Pendle, which we are lucky to have on our doorstep. Ormerod Street is definitely one of the best streets in Burnley... home to three unique bars, Remedy, Smackwater Jacks and Mojitos.. where else would you go?
Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?
It winds me up that people from out of town always mention the riots.That was a long time and things have definitely changed for the better. You are always going to get idiots but never let a small minority spoil what this town has to offer..
How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?
I would say you will be surprised at how warm people are here. When I have spoken to customers in Remedy they can't believe how welcoming Burnley is compared to what they hear about it.