Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Carol Pike and I am 58.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? I was born in Burnley and have lived here for most of my life.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? I am involved in so many things in Burnley and have so many good friends, I could not imagine being anywhere else. I run two Girlguiding Brownie Units and I have been in guiding from the age of seven. I became a leader when I was 16. I love giving opportunities to so many people and enjoy seeing their enthusiasm and excitement.

Carol Pike, who has 42 years of service to the Scout movement under her belt, is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature

I am an active member of St Peter's Church and a member of the church choir and I am the chairman of governors at St Peter's C of E Primary School. I am a voluntary director of SMILE Mediation Company and also involved with Building Bridges in Burnley - great organisations all about making our community better.

I am also in Contempo Choir and love singing with them. I always look forward to Thursday evening with them all and love being able to be part of our concerts. I love the beautiful countryside we have and getting out and about walking with my dog. We are so lucky to have so much green space - the canal, the parks and the countryside are all so accessible and there is so much to enjoy just being out and about.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

Towneley Park and Turf Moor. I have been a season ticket holder for many years, dad got me into football, and I always loved going along with him. With the fabulous season we have just had, I think dad would be over the moon.

A treasured photo of Carol as a little girl with her father, Peter Pike, who was one of Burnley's longest serving MPs

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? The rubbish that people leave around and fly tipping. Also graffiti. This is our town and everyone needs to play their part in looking after it. If everyone could just dispose of their rubbish responsibly, the appearance of many areas would instantly improve.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?