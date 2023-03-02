Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Raynor Pepper, I am 51 and I work as an assistant manager at Burnley Markets.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

Burnley Markets assistant manager Raynor Pepper gives her frank views on the town

I have lived and worked in Burnley all of my life.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I decided to stay in Burnley as I love the people and I love the fact we have so much heritage here and your on the doorstep to other wonderful places. My cousin lives in London and when she visits, she always says how lucky we are to have so much in the town and surrounding areas. For me its the people. In Burnley if you kick one, we all limp and it has a sense of community in that respect. People are honest and I love that.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

We are spoilt in Burnley as we have so many wonderful places we can access from the fabulous parks, stately homes, fantastic walks, town centre shopping, leisure centres to theatres and live music venues. A few of my favourite places have to be walking in Thompson Park - seeing a live show at The Mechanics theatre and snuggled in my house with my family.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

Road works, potholes and parking!

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?