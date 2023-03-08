Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

I am 56, a musician, teacher and composer. As well as choral music I have also written music for TV, including The Jury Room for CBS. I am the conductor of Burnley Community Choir and Nelson Ladies’ Choir and I also teach singing at Springfield Primary School and piano at Blessed Trinity RC College. I started my teaching career at Walton High (now Pendle Vale, Nelson) and after a year I took the post of head of music at my old school St. Theodore’s in Burnley. I combined both teaching and freelance singing work, and later studied with renowned vocal coach, the late Patrick McGuigan, who also taught Russell Watson. In 2014 I was awarded a fellowship from the London College of Music.

In 2004 I left teaching and worked freelance as a vocal and piano coach. In 2017-2020 I returned to the classroom as music teacher at QUEGS in Blackburn. I have recently returned to the concert platform and raised money for Ukraine and for the homeless people of Burnley at Christmas. Both concerts combined raised just under £5000 in total.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? Apart from spell out to university, I’ve lived in Burnley all my life.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? I chose to live in Burnley as I enjoyed living in Burnley when I was growing up. It gave me lots of musical opportunities as a youngster and when I finished university, I wanted to return and give something back through teaching. Also all my family are here. I love the surrounding scenery, and as I’ve just recently began painting in oils, this has been a great inspiration in my paintings.

What do you think are the best parts of the town? If I had to pick a part of town, I guess it would be Cliviger and Brunshaw area. These are special areas to me. And, of course,Towneley and it’s hall are a great asset to the town.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

No