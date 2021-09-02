Music video shines light on Burnley businesses and creatives

The video, which was filmed in the Ivy Jones American Diner, was the brainchild of local hip hop musician Pete Mansfield who wanted to shine a spotlight on businesses and performers in the town.

The video features the song 'My Honey, written and performed by Pete under his stage name of PJM.

Pete (36) from Hapton, said: "The idea was to bring out actors and models from the UK to Burnley for a retro music video.

"As the organiser and featured artist I wanted to give people the opportunity after the pandemic hit us all hard to display our creative arts.

"This was my idea to bring creatives back were they belong. I went for a back dated music video which was shot in Ivy Jones American Diner in Burnley and we also shot some scenes at the Grayco Entertainment centre which is situated across from Ivy Jones in Yorkshire Street.

"We went on to shoot multiple scenes around Burnley. It was very successful and demonstrated a good day of positive vibes and creative arts."