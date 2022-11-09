The Town 2 Turf project will see major improvements to the well-used route to make it safer and more pleasant for pedestrians.

A public drop-in event will be held at Turf Moor stadium (in the 1882 lounge off Harry Potts Way) on Thursday, November 17, between 10am and 2pm, and 4 and 8pm, to give people the chance to see the plans and give their views.

They are also available online at www.burnley.gov.uk/town-2-turf

The scheme will be funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s Executive member for economy and growth, said: “This is a popular route, especially on match days, but it is in need of investment.

“This scheme will brighten up the area and make it easier and safer for pedestrians to get from the town centre to Turf Moor, as well as improving parts of the surrounding area.

“It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.”

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, Lancashire County Council's Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Burnley is a great football club attracting supporters in their thousands from miles around on match days.

"The scheme will create a much safer route between Turf Moor and the town centre for cyclists and pedestrians and improve the look and feel of the area.

"The drop-in event is an opportunity for people to come along, find out more and have their say about these much-needed improvements."

Work is due to start at the end of January and be completed in summer 2024.

The scheme will include the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.