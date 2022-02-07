MP praises 'fantastic' opportunities for teens to gain an insight into uni life

The Sutton Trust UK is a charity which aims to fight for social mobility from birth to the workplace. The Summer Schools programme consists of a week-long residential with one of 13 leading UK universities during which young people have the chance to study over 40 different subjects. By attending academic taster sessions and meeting like-minded individuals from across the UK, students gain an insight into university life. Also on offer is The Apprenticeship Summer School. This programme is a three-day residential at the University of Warwick designed to increase awareness of degree-level apprenticeships and equip students with the skills to navigate the apprenticeship landscape.

All costs associated with the programmes are covered by the Sutton Trust so they are free for all students to attend. This year, the Sutton Trust will be able to support a further 10,000 students virtually through the STO Core Programme delivered on Sutton Trust Online. This 18-month structured programme will support college and sixth form students and help them explore their options, apply to, prepare for and succeed at leading universities.

Speaking on the work of The Sutton Trust, Mr Evans said: "I am enthusiastic about highlighting educational opportunities for young people in the constituency. Therefore, I am pleased to share an exciting opportunity for students to experience university life and apprenticeships while exploring their post-school options.”

Ribble Valley MP is enthusiastic about highlighting educational opportunities for young people

Applications for the programmes are now open, and you can visit the Sutton Trust website at summerschools.suttontrust.com for more information and promotional materials. You can also