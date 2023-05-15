More than 15,000 Burnley households to receive cost-of-living payment

Around 16,300 households are eligible to receive up to £900, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – is due to be made before Wednesday and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those eligible include anyone who received any of the following benefits between January 26th and February 25th this year: Universal Credit; income-based jobseekers allowance; income-related employment and support allowance; income support; working tax credit; child tax credit; pension credit.

More than 15,000 households in Burnley are due to receive the first cost of living payment from the Government, new figures show.

But the Resolution Foundation warned the Government some people will slip through the cracks as they deal with spiralling energy prices and soaring inflation.

Lalitha Try, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "The Government’s cost-of-living payments will provide much-needed support for over eight million UK households, and are rightly targeted at many of those who will need the most help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, many families who are urgently in need of help will still fall through the cracks – such as those who are on a low income, but not receiving benefits."

Approximately 12,100 Burnley people will also receive a £150 disability payment. And a £300 is due for pensioners receiving winter fuel payments later this year.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said the Government continues "to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable".