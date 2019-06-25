More than 100 more jobs to be shed from Rolls-Royce in Barnoldswick

Yet more jobs are to be cut from one of the area's biggest and most prestigious employers.

Rolls-Royce is making a further 102 employees redundant from its Barnoldswick site.

The sad news follows our report in March that a small number of roles were to be cut from the site in Skipton Road, and our December report that 60 jobs would be lost this year,

A spokesman for the company said: "At Rolls-Royce we continually review our workload and assess customer demand to remain competitive. At a recent review we identified a requirement to reduce the employee headcount at our Barnoldswick facility by 102.

"We are now consulting with employees and their representatives, offering full support to those impacted by the changes.

"It is never an easy decision to propose reductions in our workforce, however we need to become a simpler, leaner and more agile organisation to support our long-term ambition to be the world’s leading industrial technology company."

The company announced in March that Rolls-Royce was undertaking a restructuring of its global operations, resulting in a reduction of 4,600 roles.

Rolls-Royce has invested more than £136m. in Barnoldswick over the last four years and is still seen as a key location for the business.