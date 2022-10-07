More photos from Towneley Tribute Festival where thousands enjoyed acts covering the likes of David Bowie, Bon Jovi, The Stone Roses, and Oasis
To mark the announcement of Towneley Tribute Festival 2023, we’ve delved into our archives to bring you some more shots from last month’s event.
By John Deehan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:35 am
The first-ever Towneley Tribute Festival saw The Clone Roses, Definitely Oasis, Kings of Lyon, Wrong Jovi perform alongside dance music heavyweights Paul Taylor and Matty Robinson.
Here’s some of the snaps from the day:
