More empty homes in Burnley set to be brought back into use

The council’s Executive is recommended to agree the compulsory purchase of a further eight properties in the borough.

The council’s Executive is recommended to agree the compulsory purchase of a further eight properties in the borough.

This follows a similar decision in June involving 15 properties.

If agreed, the latest houses will be acquired for re-sale and, once renovated, reoccupied with the proceeds being re-invested back into buying and refurbishing further properties.

The number of empty properties in the borough has been steadily falling in recent years.

Approaching 1,000 empty homes have been brought back into use so far through the council's vacant properties and empty homes programmes, together with other initiatives such as supporting landlords and owners with loans to renovate their properties.

A further 90 houses are set to be brought back into use this year.

Coun. John Harbour, executive member for housing, said: “We are making steady progress in cutting the number of long-term empty houses across our borough and bringing them back into use.

"This means we are helping to provide homes for individuals and families while, at the same time, renovating vacant properties that can be a blight on the surrounding area.”

Efforts are being made to contact the property owners and to reach an agreement on acquiring the houses. Using compulsory purchase powers is a last resort after everything else has been tried.

The properties covered by the report are in Herbert Street, Kay Street, Prince Street, Pritchard Street, Rylands Street, Sharp Street and Woodbine Road.