A special lady will fulfill one of her bucket list wishes when she officially lights the annual Clitheroe Castle bonfire as part of her 80th birthday celebrations.

Sharing her birthday with Bonfire Night each year, Mrs Moira Thwaites had just one request this year for her special day – to light the Castle Bonfire.

A well-known resident of the town, Moira is the wife of former Clitheroe PC Jim Thwaites who was a popular Police Constable at Clitheroe Police Station between 1967 and 1989. Once their sons, Paul and John were older, Moira too joined the forces as a Special Constable and was frequently involved in civic events around the town, serving the community in her own way.

Paul said: “I asked mum what she wanted to do for her special birthday – and she surprised us by saying as Bonfire Night was her birthday she had always wanted to light the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire. It’s something that we used to come to with our parents as children and holds many happy memories for us all. I contacted the team and they said ‘yes’ immediately!”

Mrs Moira Thwaites will be lighting the Clitheroe Castle bonfire this year as part of her 80th birthday celebrations

Andy Belcham, Chair of the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Committee added: “Who are we to step in the way of Moira’s burning ambition? As a community event it’s a pleasure to pay Moira back for her years of service as a Special Constable and make her dream come true!”

Moira will be lighting the fire at 6pm on Saturday November 2nd at Clitheroe Castle.

Tickets are selling fast via the link on the Facebook page @BB7CastleBonfire – and also in person at Banana News on Moor Lane, Clitheroe.

Before the bonfit is lit there will be food and drink on the castle field from 5pm, entertainment and music. A firework display will commence at around 7pm.

Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local groups and charities who are actively engaged within the local community.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Lions. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar year.