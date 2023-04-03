Abdul Rahman El-Sharaifi was last seen in Middlesbrough at around 4.55pm on Friday (March 31).

The 15-year-old is of slim build and was wearing a light grey Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

It is possible that Abdul could have travelled to the Lancashire or Manchester areas, Cleveland Police said.

Abdul Rahman El-Sharaifi, 15, may have have travelled to Lancashire (Credit: Cleveland Police)