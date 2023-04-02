Missing man from Clitheroe may have been seen in Preston
Police are trying to trace a man missing from home.
By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
Robert Tingle (51) was last seen on March 29th in the Clitheroe area but possible sightings have since been in Preston.
Robert is described as white, 5ft 6in. tall, bald, stubbly beard with blue eyes. Robert is believed to be wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans, a navy jacket and black Adidas trainers.
If anyone has any information , please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0703 of 1st April.