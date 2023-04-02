Robert Tingle (51) was last seen on March 29th in the Clitheroe area but possible sightings have since been in Preston.

Robert is described as white, 5ft 6in. tall, bald, stubbly beard with blue eyes. Robert is believed to be wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans, a navy jacket and black Adidas trainers.

Robert Tingle is missing from home