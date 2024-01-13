Missing Burnley schoolgirl (16) found safe
The missing Burnley schoolgirl who went missing has been found safe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police launched an appeal to find Poppy Nichols who was last seen yesterday morning (Friday).
Members of the community launched their own search around Burnley and police have this afternoon thanked everyone who shared the appeal.
A spokesman said: “We know that so many people in the community were worried and we are grateful for the concern and support shown.”