Missing Burnley schoolgirl (16) found safe

The missing Burnley schoolgirl who went missing has been found safe.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT
Lancashire Police launched an appeal to find Poppy Nichols who was last seen yesterday morning (Friday).

Members of the community launched their own search around Burnley and police have this afternoon thanked everyone who shared the appeal.

A spokesman said: “We know that so many people in the community were worried and we are grateful for the concern and support shown.”

